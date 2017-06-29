Telepizza Celebrates the Opening of its First Store in Iran

MADRID, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The company is becoming the first international QSR brand to enter the country. Telepizza's strategy for Iran includes the opening of 200 stores within the next 10 years



Telepizza, the largest non-U.S.-based pizza delivery company in the world by number of stores, today announces further expansion, with the opening of its first Iranian store in Marzdaran Boulevar, Theran, and a further two stores set to open by the end of the month. Telepizza signed a masterfranchise agreement with Momenin Investment Group last year; MIG will be investing €100 million in the next ten years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150317/735407-a )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529359/Pablo_Juantegui.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529360/Telepizza_Iran_Opening.jpg )



The Theran store opening marks the start of the latest phase of Telepizza's ambitious global expansion plans, becoming the first International QSR brand to enter the Iranian market and with 1,421 stores globally. Telepizza plans to build on this successful first launch with a further seven stores due to open in Theran by the end of 2017 and 200 stores across Iran planned in the next 10 years.

The significant opportunities presented by Iran's large, young, population (more than 80 million people of which 65% are below 36 years old), and highly fragmented competition, made the country an obvious choice for expansion.

"We are very proud of the inauguration of our two first Iranian stores. It is a great responsibility to become the first QSR chain in the country," remarks Pablo Juantegui, Chairman and CEO of Telepizza Group. "At Telepizza, we are delighted to share with Iranian consumers the essence of our brand, bringing them the unique flavor of our pizzas, at any moment and place."

Telepizza International President, Giorgio Minardi, comments: "The launch of our first Iranian outlet marks an exciting step in our international expansion which continues to gain momentum. Iran looks set to become a hugely important market for us, with significant room for growth. We know our innovative flavours and commitment to use only quality local Iranian ingredients, coupled with our outstanding customer service and great value will appeal to Iranian consumers.'

At launch, Telepizza brings its expertise and proven track record in marketing, delivery technology - including full service website and ordering app - franchising and supply chain management. Coupled with its franchisee operating strength and real estate and local management expertise, Telepizza is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the emerging Iranian market.

Alongside classic pizzas, the Telepizza menu also features innovative Chef's signature pizzas such as the Nachos pizza, bringing exciting new flavours to the Iranian market and appealing to consumers' desire to 'try something different'.

Notes to Editors

Telepizza Group

We are the largest non-U.S.-based pizza delivery company in the world by number of stores. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Telepizza operates in more than 20 countries through a network of own stores, franchisees and master franchisees, with 1,421 stores globally, including 478 own stores (34%) and 943 franchised and master franchised stores (66%) as of 31 March, 2017.

Including our U.S.-based competitors, we are the fourth largest global player in pizza delivery in terms of number of stores. We are the market leader in our core markets by number of stores (number one in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Colombia and number two in Poland).

The total sales within our network, including own stores, franchisees and master franchisees, are recorded as chain sales, which amounted to €527 million in the twelve months ended 31 March 2017.

Further information:

Ketchum - +91-788-32-00

Ana Moreno

prensa.telepizza@ketchum.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/telepizza

Twitter: https://twitter.com/telepizza

http://www.telepizza.com