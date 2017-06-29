Lingvist, Primo, Thinglink, Learnlight, Touch Surgery and Youscian Announced as Winners of 2017 EdTechXGlobal All Stars Awards

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EdTechXEurope, the largest education technology summit in Europe, announced the winners of its EdTechXGlobal start-up awards at the fifth edition of its event on the 21st June at Kings Place in London.

Winners of the EdTechXGlobal All Stars Rise Awards are Lingvist, Primo and Thinglink and winners of the EdTechXGlobal All Stars Growth Awards are Learnlight, Touch Surgery and Youscian.

EdTechXGlobal All Stars Rise Awards

The EdTechXGlobal All Stars Rise Awards featured companies who demonstrated the most significant innovation in the past year. The three winners are:

Lingvist - Based in Estonia , innovative language learning program using AI technology designed to help users learn quickly and effectively by tailoring training to their needs

UK-based, award-winning educational toy company designed to teach children how to code using a tangible programming language that doesn't use screens or literacy

Thinglink - From Finland, a dynamic platform enabling image augmentation and mobile 360 storytelling to online publishers and 2.5 million teachers and students in 190 countries

EdTechXGlobal All Stars Growth Awards

The EdTechXGlobal All Stars Growth Awards included those education and training companies who have shown the most revenue growth momentum over the last three years. The winners of this category include:

Touch Surgery - Started in the UK, Touch Surgery is a surgical simulation training platform for surgeons and healthcare professionals that uses cognitive mapping techniques, cutting-edge AI and 3D rendering technology to help rehearse steps of the operation on-the-go.

Youscian - Finland -based interactive music service to learn, play and create music that serves 60+ million music learners from around the globe

Based in Barcelona, Spain, a fast-growing international EdTech company focused on the global language and skills training sectors

These six distinguished winners are also part of the 20 finalists across both EdTechXGlobal Growth and Rise Awards categories - honouring a selection of the most innovative, fastest growing start-ups. The 20 EdTechXGlobal Awards finalists include: Blinklearning.com (Spain), BridgeU (UK), Busuu (UK), Cialfo Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Coursedot (Bulgaria), Examus (Russia), Fullstack Academy (USA), Goodwall Org (Switzerland), Growth Tribe (Netherlands), Learnlight (Spain), Lingvist (Estonia), Open Classroom (France), Peergrade.io (Denmark), Primo (UK), Snapask.co (Hong Kong), Thinglink (Finland), Toppr (India), Touch Surgery (UK), Wonde (UK), Youscian (Finland).

"Participation for this year's awards has been higher than ever with 179 applications from 32 countries showcasing the best and brightest companies in EdTech. The six winners were selected for market impact, production innovation and growth trajectory of their EdTech start-up. All the entries from the EdTechXGlobal All Stars Awards highlighted the impressive work being done by EdTech players at a global scale," shared Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Co-founder of EdTechXGlobal.

The EdTechXGlobal All Stars Awards is determined by a global panel of judges, evaluating various factors including revenue growth, scale, innovation and market impact. For each category, the awards showcase the top three start-ups across segmentation, geography and industry trends.

The six winners received prizes to enable the continued growth of their companies from the partners of the EdTechXGlobal All Stars awards, including boutique technology-focused law firm Kemp Little; global leader in skills development City & Guilds Group; IE Business school powered programme designed to reinvent higher education in partnership with start-ups IE Rockets and specialist investment and corporate advisory group IBIS Capital.

The awards took place during the annual EdTechXEurope summit, where 850+ thought leaders from 50+ countries joined more than 125 speakers to debate and discuss the 'Now & Next of EdTech' worldwide. Finalists have also been awarded the opportunity to join the EdTechXEurope team at worldwide partner events including Slush, SXSWedu, WISE and GETT.

About EdTechXGlobal:

EdTechXGlobal connects the global EdTech community through insight, investment and annual thought leadership event series, EdTechXEurope in London and EdTechXAsia in Singapore. The EdTechXGlobal summits bring together executive level investors, innovators, and industry influencers from worldwide education technology companies. Through extensive networking opportunities, the conferences in London and Singapore also aim to connect leading foundations, higher-education institutions, policy makers, and thought leaders from the industry.

Now in its fifth year, EdTechXEurope 2017 was held at Kings Place in London, UK on 20 and 21 June, hosting 850+ global attendees and over 125 global speakers. EdTechXEurope was also part of London EdTech Week, which brought together 6000+ attendees to London from 19 - 23 June for 30+ connected, collaborative events celebrating the Now & Next of EdTech. The EdTechXAsia summit and expo will invite 1200+ global thought leaders from the Asia region and the international EdTech industry for a two-day event on 31st October and 1st November, 2017 focused on 21st Century Skills & Education in Asia and worldwide.

