

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday amid expectations that the Bank of England is moving closer for a rate hike, after the Governor Mark Carney remarked that the central bank would have to consider removing monetary stimulus as the spare capacity erodes.



Carney said on Wednesday that a rise in interest rates would be discussed in the next few months as the economy comes closer to running at full capacity and inflation nears 3 percent.



Policymakers are assessing the extent to which stronger business investment counterbalance a slowdown in consumption, as well as growth in wages and labour costs, Carney told at the European Central Bank Forum in Portugal.



Markets are forecasting a 50 percent possibility of a UK rate rise by the end of 2017.



Investor confidence in the global economic outlook improved after other central bankers around the world also signaled that interest rates may need to rise.



Market participants await China's official monthly indexes on factory and service sector activity on Friday for further clues on the economy.



Data from the Bank of England showed that UK mortgage approvals increased slightly in May.



The number of mortgages approved in May totaled 65,202 compared to 65,051 in the previous month. Approvals were forecast to fall to 64,000.



The currency has been trading in a positive territory in the Asian session, with the exception of the euro.



The pound that closed Wednesday's deals at 1.2402 against the franc rose to a 10-day high of 1.2450. The pound is poised to target resistance around the 1.26 region.



Extending early rally, the pound climbed to a 5-week high of 1.3007 against the dollar. On the upside, 1.32 is likely seen as the next resistance for the pound.



The pound advanced to 146.46 against the yen, its strongest since May 16. If the pound extends rise, it may locate resistance around the 148.00 region.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan's retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in May.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in April.



On the flip side, the pound retreated from its early high against the euro with the pair trading at 0.8807. The pound may target support around the 0.89 area.



Data from market research group GfK showed that German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in July.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose 0.2 points to 10.6 in July. The expected score was 10.5.



Looking ahead, at 8:00 am ET, German flash CPI data for June will be out.



In the New York session, U.S. GDP data for the first quarter, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 24 are slated for release.



At 2:30 pm ET, European Central Bank Executive board member Ignazio Angeloni will give a dinner speech at the Florence School of Banking & Finance Executive Seminar on Financing Banking Resolution in Florence, Italy.



