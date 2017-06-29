The towns of Clifden, and Oughteryard, both located in the county of Galway, have been voted among the 20 most charming towns in Ireland in a survey conducted by TravelMag.com

The online travel magazine invited over 300 travel writers, photographers and selected professionals to name the three towns in Ireland they consider the most appealing. Votes were then counted to produce the Top 20.

Towns of all sizes were considered for this survey, only excluding Ireland's main five cities (Dublin, Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick)

Located on the shores of the Owenglin River, the small but vibrant town of Clifden is a popular stopping off point with visitors to Ireland. Enjoying a picturesque setting between the foothills of the Twelve Bens mountain range and the Atlantic Ocean, its arrival in our list of the Top 20 most charming towns in Ireland would surprise few of its visitors.

Heading inland, some fifty kilometres east of Clifden, Oughteryard boasts a similarly dramatic backdrop nestled in the shadows of the Connemara mountains. The town is a popular base from which to explore the wider region, but has plenty of its own attractions too, including the 15th century Aughnanure Castle along with exceptional golfing and fishing opportunities.

In addition to Clifden and Oughteryard, the province of Connacht is also represented in the Top 20 by the town of Westport, while the towns of Adara and Donegal fly the flag for the province of Ulster.

The remaining 15 towns in the Top 20 are located in the provinces of Munster and Leinster. Among these are the towns of Bruff (county Limerick) and Lismore (Waterford), both in Munster province, and Carlingford (Louth) and Birr (Offaly), which can be found in Leinster province.

For the full results of the survey, visit http://www.travelmag.com/articles/most-charming-towns-ireland/

