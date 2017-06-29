

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $103.4 million, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $96.5 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.11 billion. This was up from $1.06 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.4 Mln. vs. $96.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX