Country Garden Unveils New Logo to Celebrate Company's 25th Anniversary

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Garden Holdings ("Country Garden" or "the Company") (Stock Code: 2007.HK), a leading China-based property developer, has unveiled a new logo on the Company's 25th anniversary.

The new design retains the "phoenix" motif from the previous logo and mainly consists of three colors -- orange, royal blue and golden yellow. However, the design of its edges has been simplified, and with the color of its neck, coronet and tail brightened up, the "phoenix" looks more vibrant, better reflecting the robust growth of the company.

A New Era

In addition to marking a significant anniversary, the release of a new logo signals that the company is entering a new era, driven by rapid growth and successful expansion into new markets. Some recent achievements include:

Construction of the 20 square kilometers (4,900 acres) smart-eco Forest City in Malaysia's Iskandar Development Region, which lies adjacent to Singapore .

Iskandar Development Region, which lies adjacent to . Won contracted sales in 2016 of more than 308.84 billion yuan (approx. US $45 billion ), which resulted in the Company being ranked 273rd on Forbes' 2017 global 2,000 list of the world's biggest public companies. This is a jump of 171 spots from last year's ranking and placed Country Garden among the top-listed real estate developers together with China Vanke , Brookfield Property Partners and Sun Hung Kai Properties.

(approx. US ), which resulted in the Company being ranked 273rd on Forbes' 2017 global 2,000 list of the world's biggest public companies. This is a jump of 171 spots from last year's ranking and placed Country Garden among the top-listed real estate developers together with , Brookfield Property Partners and Sun Hung Kai Properties. Through the first five months of 2017, Country Garden has achieved RMB 244.22 billion (approx. US$35.7 billion ) in contracted sales and 27.27 million square meters (293 million sq. ft.) in sold Gross Floor Area (GFA). The positive results allowed the company to maintain its world-leading position in this key indicator.

(approx. ) in contracted sales and 27.27 million square meters (293 million sq. ft.) in sold Gross Floor Area (GFA). The positive results allowed the company to maintain its world-leading position in this key indicator. This year the company aims to achieve sales of 400 billion yuan (approx. US$58 billion ) and has set a budget of 150 billion yuan ((approx. US$ 21.9 billion ) for new land acquisitions.

(approx. ) and has set a budget of ((approx. ) for new land acquisitions. Country Garden is also implementing community construction practices and concepts in Australia and Indonesia , and plans to extend its footprints further to other markets, including India , Thailand , Vietnam , as well as the United Kingdom and Russia .

A History of Innovation

Founded in 1992 in Foshan in China's southern province of Guangdong, Country Garden has grown from a local enterprise to a global property giant that, through its development projects, has consistently tried to promote a new type of urbanization. Its housing typically features complete community public facilities, beautiful landscape design, all within a safe and comfortable residential environment. It has brought its vision of smart, eco-friendly growth to more than 400 cities and towns in China and has been involved in 918 projects worldwide.

"Country Garden will continue to capitalize on China's urbanization to expand our business in the country, striving to achieve a quick cash return with high turnover," said Mo Bin, Chief executive officer of Country Garden. "We will also promote our international business as it is a new growth driver and will keep working towards becoming one of the most competitive enterprises in the world."

To learn more about country garden, please visit http://en.bgy.com.cn/news.aspx?type=11

About Country Garden Holdings

Country Garden Holdings (Stock Code: 2007.HK) ranks among the top three real estate enterprises globally. It is not just a developer and operator of residential communities; it also constructs and operates green, ecological and smart cities. In 2016, Country Garden's residential property sales exceeded US$43 billion and covered approximately 293 million square feet.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529339/Country_Garden_Unveils_New_Logo.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529340/Mo_Bin_Chief_Executive_Officer.jpg