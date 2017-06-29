The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0060762466 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Jyske Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Special KL ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Abbreviated name: Jyske Invest Virksomhedsobl Special KL ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: JYIVOS ------------------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: JYIVOSKL ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 129168 ------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



