JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



Consumer prices rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.7 percent climb in May.



The consumer price index less housing cost fell 3.1 percent annually in June and by 0.4 percent from the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June, after a 0.2 percent increase in May.



