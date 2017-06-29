Wirecard and Poynt Enter into Strategic Partnership to Bring Poynt Terminals to Europe and Asia

MUNICH, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Poynt, creator of the world's first smart payment terminal, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wirecard, a leader in internet and payment technology. The collaboration will expand the availability of Poynt Terminals (the Poynt Smart Terminal and the Poynt 5) in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The partnership will enable Wirecard to offer businesses of all sizes the most innovative payment solution on the market today. Poynt Terminals' sleek design makes them easily identifiable - their features make them unique in the market. The terminals' most coveted features include payment acceptance of chip and PIN, EMV, and NFC; entirely mobile format thanks to built in 3G and Wi-fi; access to useful 3rd party software via the Poynt App store; and easy business scaling thanks to the ability to easily add new terminals as a business grows.

Jörn Leogrande, Executive Vice President Mobile Services at Wirecard, commented: "We are thrilled to launch with Poynt. Their smart, future-driven features have upgraded the payment terminal experience with the intelligence of a smartphone. Via the connection with our processing services, we will give businesses access to unparalleled tools to help them grow. We are excited to launch both the Poynt Smart Terminal and the Poynt 5 in Europe, quickly followed by a launch in Asia."

"We believe that all merchants should have access to innovative technology without compromising on security or user experience. It was a natural next step for us to bring our Smart Terminal to merchants in Europe and Asia. Payment innovation is increasingly important in these markets, and we are thrilled to partner with Wirecard to enable merchant access to our terminals", said Poynt founder and CEO Osama Bedier.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provide companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Poynt:

Poynt's mission is to fix a broken commerce infrastructure by bringing developers, distributors and merchants together on an open platform. Founded in 2013 by Google and PayPal veteran Osama Bedier, Poynt is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and is backed by Matrix Partners, Oak HC/FT Partners, Stanford-StartX Fund, Webb Investment Network, Nyca Partners, Google Ventures and other individual investors. Find out more at http://www.poynt.com.

