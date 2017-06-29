

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that it purchased 111,000 Ordinary shares at 28.785 pence per share on 29 June 2017. The shares purchased represent 0.07% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.



Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The capital of the Company as at 29 June 2017 consisted of 162,110,978 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each. The Company holds 15,002,410 Ordinary shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 147,108,568 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



29 June 2017



Albion Capital Group LLP



Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7601 1850



LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crown Place VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ77257743R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX