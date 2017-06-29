Company Aligns with EU Data Regulation to Better Serve Banks in Region

Easy Solutions, the Total Fraud Protection company and a Cyxtera Business, today announced that thanks to a new deployment through Dublin-based datacenters, the company will significantly expand the reach of its cloud-based fraud prevention offerings, such as DMARC Compass and Detect Safe Browsing Clientless. By supporting the EU's unique data requirements, Easy Solutions is now better positioned to serve current and future EU-based clients.

"The new, public cloud datacenters mean we can better respond to the requirements of our Europe-based customers, particularly in the government, financial and insurance industries where data visibility is necessary for compliance reasons," said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO of Easy Solutions. "The ability to now offer cloud-based fraud prevention solutions will be particularly important as financial institutions and other entities ensure their migration strategy complies with the impending EU General Data Protection Regulation."

DMARC Compass allows organizations to leverage the power of DMARC to stop email fraud in its tracks by gaining visibility into who is sending emails across the enterprise and then moving to implement a policy blocking emails sent from unauthorized sources. Not only does DMARC Compass eliminate email phishing by blocking unauthorized emails before they reach company employees, partners, and consumers, but because mail providers can easily distinguish between phishing and valid marketing campaigns, deliverability rates are automatically increased.

Detect Safe Browsing Clientless allows website owners to identify and protect against consumer phishing and sophisticated malware attacks such as man-in-the-browser and web injections. The solution's patented active monitoring and identification techniques enable organizations to detect and take down the sites hosting fraud attacks, often before they can even be launched.

ABOUT EASY SOLUTIONS

Easy Solutions®, a Cyxtera Business, is a security provider focused on the comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Our products range from digital threat protection and secure browsing to multi-factor authentication and transaction anomaly detection, offering a one-stop shop for end-to-end fraud protection. The online activities of over 115 million customers at 430 leading financial services companies, security firms, retailers, airlines and other entities in the US and abroad are protected by Easy Solutions Total Fraud Protection® platform.

United States: 8550 N.W. 33 Street, Miami FL 33122. Phone: 1 (866) 524 4782

Latin America: Cra. 13A No. 98 21 Of. 401. Bogota, Colombia. Phone: +57 1 742 5570

Europe: Parkshot House, 5 Kew Road, Richmond, TW9 2PR. Phone: 44 0 791 779 8861

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005129/en/

Contacts:

For Easy Solutions

Kari Walker, 703-928-9996

kari@zagcommunications.com