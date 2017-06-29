Investment officer appointments: William H. Weisman to Therium Inc. in New York; Jeunesse Edwards to Therium Capital Management, London

Therium Group Holdings Limited, a leading global provider of litigation finance, has added to its investment teams with the appointment as investment officers of William H. Weisman to Therium Inc. in New York and Jeunesse Edwards to Therium Capital Management in London.

Will joins Therium from Liberty International Underwriters, Inc., where he oversaw high exposure litigation matters on behalf of the company's Directors Officers insurance business. Previously, Will worked at Gordon Rees LLP, where he handled all aspects of litigations at the trial level and in appellate proceedings. He began his legal career as a litigator at Proskauer Rose LLP, where he was a senior associate member of the firm's financial services practice group and specialised in complex commercial litigation.

Jeunesse joins Therium from litigation funder Augusta Ventures LLP, where she was Director of Strategic Engagement in London, responsible for sourcing cases and conducting due diligence on potential matters. Previously, Jeunesse was a client services executive at Invesco Perpetual, one of the UK's largest independent investment managers, and a project manager at Group Action Edge Limited (formerly eSystems Case Management Limited), where her role included working on a complex and high profile £14 billion court action affecting numerous vulnerable individuals.

Neil Purslow, Co-Founder of Therium Group Holdings, said: "We are continuing to see strong growth in demand for our litigation financing services on both sides of the Atlantic, which is why we have expanded our investment teams in London and New York. Jeunesse and Will are fantastic additions to the group and we are delighted that they have joined us."

Eric Blinderman, Chief Executive Officer of Therium Inc., said: "Will is a first-class operator and brings a wealth of experience of handling highly complex litigations. He will play a key role in servicing our business in the United States, particularly with respect to financial services litigation and related products where we are seeing tremendous growth."

About Therium

Founded in London and Jersey in 2009, Therium is one of the most established global litigation financing firms, with a market-leading track record of generating superior returns for its investors. In April 2015, Therium secured $300 million to invest in commercial litigation financing, the largest ever single investment in the litigation funding sector, globally. In April 2016, Therium became the first European litigation finance company to launch a full service business in North America, Therium Inc., which is headquartered in New York. In June 2016, Therium introduced litigation financing to Scandinavia when it opened an office in Oslo, and in March 2017, Therium launched in Germany as the country's first full service litigation commercial funder.

Therium has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in litigation finance, pioneering the combined use of insurance tools alongside funding vehicles, and introducing portfolio funding products into the UK. The firm's ability to develop innovative funding arrangements complements its rigorous approach to and experience of funding a wide range of commercial disputes in varying jurisdictions. www.therium.com

