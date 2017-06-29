sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,26 Euro		-0,04
-3,08 %
WKN: A2ABEY ISIN: CA5368161017 Ticker-Symbol: RUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,26
1,308
14:15
1,261
1,313
14:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC0,069-5,48 %
LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP1,26-3,08 %