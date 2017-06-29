DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, further to its news release of June 20, 2017, the closing of its acquisition of all of the assets and certain liabilities of broTECH Solutions LLC (the "Acquisition").

As consideration for the Acquisition, TrackX is paying broTECH Solutions LLC aggregate consideration of US $2.5 million (approximately CAD $3.25 million), as follows:

a. US $1 million (approximately CAD $1.3 million) in cash on closing; b. US $500,000 (approximately CAD $650,000) in cash payable on a quarterly basis over a period of 36 months from closing; and, c. US$1 million (approximately CAD $1.3 million) in TrackX common shares, being 3,492,842 TrackX common shares, to be released to broTECH Solutions LLC on a quarterly basis over a period of 36 months from the closing of the Acquisition with an initial release on January 2, 2018.

The Acquisition was completed at arm's length to the Company. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

