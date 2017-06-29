eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29 June 2017 at 2:00 p.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Jåfs, Staffan



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: eQ Oyj



LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170627165517_1



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-06-27



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



ISIN: FI4000153333



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Additional information: eQ Option Right 2010





Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 125000 Unit price: 7.40000 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 125000 Volume weighted average price: 7.40000 EUR





eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi