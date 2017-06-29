eQ PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29 June 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jåfs, Staffan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20170627165517_1
Transaction date: 2017-06-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000153333
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Additional information: eQ Option Right 2010
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 125000 Unit price: 7.40000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 125000 Volume weighted average price: 7.40000 EUR
eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Plc Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi