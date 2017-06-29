TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PRB )(OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Aurbel East property ("Aurbel East" or the "Property"), from QMX Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QMX).The Property is situated immediately adjacent to the Company's Val-d'Or East ("Val-d'Or East") Project near Val-d'Or, Quebec, strategically located west of our 100% owned Resenor gold deposit (see additional information below) and Richmont Mines' producing Beaufor Mine. Aurbel East is comprised of 22 mining claims and increases Probe's landholdings in Val-d'Or to 316 square kilometres, making it one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp. The property will be acquired for an aggregate cash payment of $1,000,000. The acquisition of Aurbel East is conditional on regulatory approval and closing.

To view Figure 1 - Val-d'Or East Project, please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/PRB_VDE_NewAcquisition_QMX.jpg

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% undivided interest in 6 mining claims in and adjacent to the Val-d'Or East project from private landowners for a cash payment of $25,000.

Work is continuing on the Company's 75,000 metre drill program at Val-d'Or East, with four rigs currently testing resource expansion potential, including follow-up drilling on three new discovery areas. As of today, and before the acquisition of Aurbel East, the Company has approximately $35 million in cash and marketable securities.

The Resenor deposit has a historical resource of 181,000 metric tonnes at 8.6 g/t Au in the inferred category. This historical resource was estimated by EI Coco Explorations Ltd. in 1978. There is no formal technical report in support of the estimate and it is not consistent with current NI 43-101 disclosure standards. The assumptions, parameters and methods used to calculate this historical resource estimate are not known to the Company. There are no more recent estimates or data available on the Resenor deposit. A Qualified Person from Probe Metals has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and as such the Company is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource. While the historical resource estimate may not be reliable, the Company believes the historical estimate provides an indication of the potential of the property and is relevant to any future exploration. In order for these resources to be current, the Company will need to conduct additional drilling on the property.

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of over 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Ontario and Quebec: Val d'Or, West Timmins, Casa-Berardi and Detour Quebec. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d'Or East Gold Project. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in 2015. Goldcorp currently owns a 13.8% stake in the Company.

