ADVA Optical Networking SE: UCAR Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect Solution in Supercomputing Network

ADVA Optical Networking's DCI Technology Provides 200G Connectivity to Atmosphere Research Facility

Boulder, Colorado, USA. June 29, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that the University Corporation for Atmosphere Research (UCAR) has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170628-ucar) data center interconnect (DCI) solution for ultra-high capacity connectivity to the Cheyenne supercomputer. The DCI technology is now being used to transport vital scientific data over two 200Gbit/s 16QAM connections between the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Front Range GigaPop in Denver, Colorado. With improved flexibility and increased capacity, the new network will help UCAR expand educational opportunities, enable collaboration and promote research excellence.

"This new network helps researchers to analyze large data sets and conduct complex experiments," said Anke Kamrath, director, operations and services, NCAR's Computational and Information Systems Laboratory, UCAR. "Cheyenne is one of the most powerful high-performance computers for the geosciences. It's vital to advancing the understanding of weather, water and climate. This upgraded network will help us amplify the scientific work of more than 100 universities, educate the public and inspire the next generation of scientists."

The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform gives UCAR the ability to maximize the throughput of its optical layer and offers scalability for future growth. While incorporating advanced technology, but at the same time being simple to utilize, it reduces UCAR's operational complexity. The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect solution is a truly open DCI platform with no lock-ins or restrictions (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/data-center-interconnect-networks.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170628-ucar). It also meets density, security and energy demands, helping UCAR to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery. As a preeminent institution for atmosphere research, UCAR will leverage the new capabilities and efficiencies to offer the scientific community even more access to computing and data analysis platforms. Over 100 universities and research centers in the UCAR consortium will benefit from improved access to Cheyenne, helping them to better understand the atmosphere in ways that can help safeguard society.

"We've developed a close relationship with UCAR over many years. That's why it's been an honor to help them unleash the full potential of their state-of-the-art supercomputer. And it's exciting to achieve this with our FSP 3000 CloudConnect solution - the pinnacle of all our innovation and expertise," commented John Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our team is passionate about efficiency, especially when it comes to energy. The DCI solution we've created here will deliver UCAR significant savings in terms of price, power and space. Not only is that great news for UCAR's operating costs - it also helps protect the environment."

Watch this video for more information on the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect: https://youtu.be/nyG4S-e0qgI (https://youtu.be/nyG4S-e0qgI).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

