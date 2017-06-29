

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $10.95 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $9.64 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $151.53 million. This was up from $141.32 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $10.95 Mln. vs. $9.64 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $151.53 Mln vs. $141.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



