WallStreet Research Announces Availability of Updated Corporate Profile Coverage on ChineseInvestors.com Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX)

WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades, today announced that the firm has updated Corporate Profile coverage on ChineseInvestors.com Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX).

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. ("CIIX" or "the Company") headquartered in San Gabriel, California, with offices in New York and Shanghai China, is a premier financial information website for Chinese speaking investors. www.Chinesefn.com provides web-based, timely market information about United States publicly traded stocks and foreign currencies with free quotes, charts, market news, and links to investment research. CIIX also offers various products beyond the website information such as subscription services and real-time financial analysis. The Company tracks United States stock market quotes and provides access to sample investment portfolios for educational purposes, as well as real-time trading demonstrations. Through its relationship with Phoenix Television, the Company produces and broadcasts a weekly television show covering the financial markets entitled "Wall Street Weekly." In addition, CIIX offers a wide range of investor relations services to publicly-traded companies in the United States and China. CIIX went public in 2011 and has profited from earning and holding shares in publicly traded companies through its consulting and advisory services over the past few years.

In recognition of the unprecedented opportunities in the non-industrial hemp industry, CIIX has expanded its business to capitalize on the growing demand for non-industrial hemp based products including healing oils, food products, and other health and beauty products. CIIX is expected to open its retail store Chinese Wellness Center in the predominantly Chinese community of San Gabriel, California, this month. In addition, CIIX announced its release of its first CBD oil product line, OptHemp, a premium, private label oil, made from full-spectrum, Colorado grown, GMO-Free, non-industrial hemp, manufactured using a CO2 Extraction process.

As part of its plans to establish direct selling channels for its hemp-based products, CIIX recently engaged Launch Haus, LLC, a venture building firm and digital holding company, based in Scottsdale, AZ, specializing in direct response marketing including digital, ecommerce, and direct sales channels. Launch Haus has been engaged to: develop a customized cutting-edge direct response marketing campaign that will focus on personalized, customer-centric marketing and sales force automation; develop a compensation plan that incentivizes both rapid growth through recruitment of new, entry-level consumers and top-tier distributors; introduce CIIX to its stable of industry-leading suppliers for global payment systems and logistics and its network of distributor recruitment and legal governance and compliance professionals.

About WallStreet Research™

WallStreet Research™ ("WSR") is a prominent research boutique led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the microcap and small cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Palm Beach, FL, and New York City, NY, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows for its publicly traded clients, before the investment community in New York City, California and Florida.

Information on WallStreet Research™ can be found at www.WallStreetResearch.org.

About ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX)

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., (CIIX), headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and Shanghai China, is a company that engages in providing a wide range of products, services, and information for the global Chinese population. Founded in 1999, CIIX endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) support services to various partners; (c) consultative services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company; (d) advertising and public relation related support services; and (e) other services they may identify having the potential to create value or partnership opportunity with their existing services. www.Chinesefn.com.

The Company offers various products beyond the website information, the Company also offers a wide range of investor relations and is now beginning to change focus of solely being a premier Internet information provider by expanding into retail and online sales of CBD products via www.ChineseCBDoil.com and www.ChineseHempOil.com.

CIIX maintains its commitment to continue to grow its membership subscriptions and investor relations business thus adding to the potential for continued growth in the near future.

Information on CIIX can be found at www.ChineseInvestors.com.

Disclaimer

The featured company paid a fee of $3500 in cash to Alan Stone & Company LLC for preparation and distribution of this profile, including other potential fees associated with various consulting and investor relations' services.

