

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Futures trading trends at the initial hours suggest that Wall Street might be opening broadly higher. The weekly Jobless claims as well as GDP are eagerly awaited by the market. The Asian shares closed higher while European shares are trading broadly mostly lower.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 11 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 19 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 143.95 points or 0.7 percent to 21,454.61, the Nasdaq jumped 87.79 points or 1.4 percent to 6,234.41 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.31 points or 0.9 percent to 2,440.69.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for real GDP consensus of 1.2 percent, unchanged from the prior period. The GDP price index is expected at 2.2 percent, in line with the prior quarter.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 241K.



The Corporate Profit for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The prior year after tax profits were 12 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA that provides weekly information on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The weekly change in the previous week was 61 bcf.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president James Bullard will deliver a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) City Lecture in London, with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for May will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The prior month Farm prices grew 2.0 percent.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The prior level was $4.474 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $6.7 billion.



In the corporate sector, KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven, to an investor group led by HgCapital together with GIC, Montagu and ICG. The transaction values the company at $5.3 billion.



Staples Inc. (SPLS) has agreed to sell itself to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for about $6.9 billion in cash. Sycamore will pay $10.25 a share for the retailer, which represents 20 percent premium on Staples' 10-day average stock price. It also represents a 12 percent premium to its share price on Tuesday, before reports came about the transaction.



Best Buy announced its plans to introduce Amazon Alexa and Google Home experiences to its 700 locations across the U.S. starting next month.



Asian markets closed higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 14.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,188.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 281.92 points or 1.10 percent at 25,965.42.



Japanese shares closed near their highest level in nearly two years as the yen held steady. The Nikkei average rose 89.89 points or 0.45 percent to 20,220.30, while the broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent higher at 1,624.07.



Australian shares posted strong gains for a second day running. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 62.40 points or 1.08 percent to 5,818.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 59.80 points or 1.03 percent higher at 5,855.90.



European shares trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 33.07 points or 0.63 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 31.17 points or 0.24 percent. Bucking the trend, FTSE 100 of England is up 22.51 points or 0.30 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 56.02 points or 0.62 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently down 0.42 percent.



