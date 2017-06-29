Asia-Pacific to Remain Most Attractive Market for Arcade Game Machines Over 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Many of these companies are actively focusing on increasing their market share by developing VR/AR arcade game machines as well as providing customization in classic and hybrid arcade game machines. In recent years, mergers, acquisitions and investments in promising tech start-ups have emerged as key trends in the market.

Demand for AR/VR-based arcade gaming is on the rise, a large number of young population is attracted towards such leading-edge gaming modules. Persistence Market Research in its latest report projects that the global market for classic and hybrid arcade game machines is set to witness a moderate CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2025 while the global market for AR/VR arcade game machines will increase at a staggering 19.1% CAGR during the same.

Arcade gaming was an instant success when it was first launched in the market and for many years it ruled the gaming industry, only to reach a point where it was under the risk of becoming obsolete. Hence, game developers had to innovate the entire concept before it became a thing of the past. Yet, it is only due to the recent arrival of VR/AR technology that arcade gaming got a transformation, regaining some of its lost glory. Over the past couple of the years, virtual reality and augmented reality has revolutionized the entire gaming platform, enhancing the gamer's experience by adding hyper-realistic attributes to the virtual world as well as by giving 'lifelike experience' through high definition graphics.

Developing countries that are currently in the phase of technological transformation are expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities. In addition, market players are now planning further expansion in emerging countries such as China and India where there is a large pool of the young population. Rampant infrastructural developments in developing countries are also anticipated to favor the growth of the global arcade gaming machine market during the forecast period.

Thearcade game machines marketin Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific's market, in terms of arcade gaming centers and machine, is highly diverse. In countries such as China and Japan - where arcade centers have historically been popular - the market is moving towards more advanced arcade gaming machines. Meanwhile, in countries such as India, increasing disposable income, growth in target population, development of malls and shopping complexes, dedicated arcade and entertainment centers, and awareness among customers regarding arcade game is supporting the market growth. Amongst other regions, Europe and North America are identified as the second and third largest market for arcade game machines.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc, Konami Holdings Corporation, Taito Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc, Oculus VR, LLC, Google Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Neofuns Amusement Equipment Co.,Ltd, Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, Inc, Primetime Amusements, CXC Simulations, International Games System Co., Ltd, KOMUSE, WAHLAP, Incredible Technologies Inc., Vuzix Corporation, EON Reality Inc., HTC Corp. are some of the leading market participants profiled in the PMR report.

