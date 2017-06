Kelda Finance (No.2) Ltd - Statement re de-leveraging of the Yorkshire Water Group

KELDA FINANCE (NO.2) LTD

KELDA FINANCE (NO.3) PLC

LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES BRADFORD FINANCE LIMITED

LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES ODSAL FINANCE LIMITED

LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69

On the 1st June 2017, Kelda Finance (No.2) Ltd ("Kelda" or "HoldCo"), the holding company of Yorkshire Water Services Ltd ("Yorkshire Water") and the Yorkshire Water Financing Group ("Yorkshire Water Group") raised £195m of debt, which has been injected into the Yorkshire Water Group. The £195m of HoldCo debt will allow de-leveraging of the Yorkshire Water Group.

This transaction combined with a Liability Management exercise which has been conducted in relation to out of the money swaps, will enable Yorkshire Water to reduce running interest rates and further enhance its robust capital structure and headroom under its covenants going forward.



For further information please contact:



Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

West Yorkshire BD6 2SZ

Attention: Adrian Hunt, Group Treasurer

Tel: +44 1274 804 128

Email: adrian.hunt@yorkshirewater.co.uk