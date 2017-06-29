NERGI® Makes Eating 'Greens' Berry Easy

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

August sees the arrival of NERGI® berry fruit, an antioxidant-packed green berry for eating on the go. The fruit will be available for purchase in UK supermarkets this summer.

This mini berry has a smooth edible grape-like skin so it can be popped into a handbag as a handy 'no peel' snack alternative to sweets or biscuits and its rich antioxidant and fibre content make it a nutritious fresh fruit.

Its juicy sweet, slightly tart taste is refreshing after a post-gym workout and help fills a gap when hunger pangs hit at elevenses. Unlike energy bars, nuts and dried fruit (which can be high in calories), a handful of NERGI® berry fruit contains 52 kcal per 100g (equivalent to 21 kcal for approx. 5 berries (41g)).

But it's the rich vitamin and fibre content that place NERGI® berry fruit on a stage of its own. High in antioxidant Vitamins C and E, 100g contains 52.5mg of Vitamin C (65% of RNI*) and 5.28mg Vitamin E (44% RNI), NERGI® has over 3g fibre/100g - a great way to help meet daily fibre needs.

This berry has existed in the wild for centuries and with the help of careful cultivation and natural pollination, it is now being grown in the orchards of small farms in France and southern Europe under the name of NERGI® berry fruit.

The season for NERGI® is short (in the shops from 20 August to 15 November 2017), so now is the time to discover this cute little green berry that is turning heads this summer.

Recommended retail price £2.50 for 125g punnet (average 15 fruits), available from supermarkets for the summer season 2017.

*Recommended Nutrient Intakes

Editor's notes

NERGI® berry fruits were sold last summer in M&S, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Morrisons and will be available in supermarkets summer 2017 (listings to be confirmed).

RRP is £2.50 for 125g pack.

NERGI® is the brand name for this berry fruit that is mainly cultivated in France and in southern European countries such Italy,Portugal, and Spain .

It originates from the Siberian kiwi and is developed by natural pollination (it is not genetically modified).

