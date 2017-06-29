PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 --



Press Release

SOTIO Establishes Strategic Advisory Board with world-renowned experts

Prague, 29 June 2017

SOTIO, a biotechnology company owned by the PPF Group, which develops innovative products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced the creation of its Strategic Advisory Board today. SOTIO's Advisory Board is comprised of internationally renowned experts in clinical research, translational medicine, business development and commercialization.

The Advisory Board consists of the following members: Kapil Dhingra, George Golumbeski, Daniel von Hoff and Pavel Mirovsky. The board will provide strategic advisory support and recommendations on SOTIO's clinical development programs, its pipeline of preclinical and clinical candidates and advice on its business and corporate development activities on the basis of its expertise in areas of direct relevance to SOTIO's product development and corporate strategy. The Advisory Board will help shape and guide the future strategy of SOTIO, working closely with the management team and complementing SOTIO's in-house expertise and resources in research and development, business development and commercialization.

Ladislav Bartonicek, CEO of SOTIO said, "SOTIO's ambition is to build and develop a diverse portfolio of novel products for the treatment of different cancers. The newly-created Strategic Advisory Board comprising four world-class experts will play an important role in directing SOTIO's strategy and will help us in our efforts to bring innovative products to patients. We are honored to have such distinguished and internationally recognized experts joining our Advisory Board."

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5972J_1-2017-6-29.pdf

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



