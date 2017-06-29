

Downing THREE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 29 June 2017



Downing THREE VCT plc announces that on 28 June 2017 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation: No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



J Shares of 0.1p each 14,562 95.5p 0.14%



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing THREE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B6ZS1P2R27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX