June 2017 - Employers in Switzerland offer high daily rates to interim managers in order to secure a flexible workforce - However, professionals show an increasing interest in areas other than salary when choosing a role Businesses in Switzerland [1] are offering strong daily rates to interim managers, looking to take on highly skilled professionals in short term roles in an effort to secure a flexible workforce. In particular, professionals specialising in IT, project and regulatory focused roles have been highly sought after to fill short term vacancies as employers look to overhaul systems and adapt their processes in the face of regulatory change. *Nick Dunnett, Managing Director Switzerland and Germany comments: * "The financial services industry is undergoing a period of transition, with a combination of new regulatory guidelines and increased emphasis on automation and cyber security and widespread outsourcing of finance functions driving many firms to implement large scale projects." "In order to ensure deadlines for delivery are met, many employers are looking to interim managers to come into the business on a short term basis to provide expertise in delivering these changes." "Given the shortage of suitable candidates in these areas, employers have been forced to offer generous daily rates in order to secure top talent," *PROFESSIONALS LOOK FOR MORE THAN JUST SALARY* While employers are focusing on raising daily rates in order to attract interim managers, there is a growing trend among professionals to look at areas other than pay when choosing an employer. In particular, younger professionals from the Millennial generation are prioritising the potential for career development and work life balance when considering an employer. *Christian Atkinson, Director continues:* "While salaries cannot be discounted as a key factor in securing and retaining top talent, Swiss firms should consider the importance of other factors, such as work life balance and a clear path to career progression, play when candidates are making a decision regarding a potential employer." "Increasingly, we have seen international firms offering more flexibility in these areas, and therefore being highly attractive to younger professionals." "Swiss firms should consider reviewing their strategies regarding flexible working policies and career progression schemes in order to ensure that they remain competitive when looking to secure top calibre professionals." *Robert Walters is one of the world's leading specialist professional recruitment consultancies and focuses on placing high calibre professionals into permanent, interim and temporary positions at all levels of seniority. Since 2009 our Swiss team recruits across accounting & finance, banking & financial services and sales & marketing. Robert Walters was founded in 1985 and now operates across 28 countries.* For further information, please contact Maren Schneider on marenschneider@robertwalters.com or +49 69 9203 840 022

