Happiest Minds Technolgies Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2017 American Business Awards

Happiest Minds Technologies was named as the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Infrastructure as a Service' category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards for Digital Infrastructure Transformation as a Service (DiTaaS).

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. Nicknamed the 'Stevies' for the Greek word meaning 'crowned', the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

DiTaaS enables a smooth transformation from the traditional, monolithic infrastructure environment in an organization to a service oriented and on-demand model that supports sudden scalability and flexibility. It bridges the gap between the traditional on-premise physical infrastructure and the new gen cloud models in the digital world. It helps better alignment of the IT function with the business and ensures that the IT environment is up and running even during the time of transformation to the next generation digital infrastructure.

"It's a proud moment for us to be recognized by one of the premier business award programs in America. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Happiest Minds, who made this achievement possible. In this digital age, we are seeing organizations continuously adopting disruptive technologies including, Cloud, Mobility, Big Data and Cyber security to transform their IT infrastructure. It is a challenging task and our expertise is to consolidate the management of multi-vendor infrastructures. This leads to a smooth transition of both platform and application services across the enterprise," said Sashi Kumar, CEO & MD, Happiest Minds Technologies.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won, should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

"The role of IT infrastructure needs to be changed from traditional supporting to an enabler for organizations to embrace change, adapt to the opportunities that unfold in the digital world and drive CIOs for better decision making in business. DiTaaS as a platform enables businesses in their transformation journey towards an agile infrastructure operations," said Girish Chandangoudar, General Manager, Infrastructure Management and Security services, Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds was recently recognized as the 'Digital Transformation Services Provider of the Year - SMB 2017' by Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Awards 2017.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Mindsenablesdigital transformationfor enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies:big data analytics,Internet of things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications,SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered inBangalore,India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK,the Netherlands,Australia andMiddle East.



