Foundation stone ceremony for Freight Train Scanner at Calais-Frethun

3D projection of the futur freight train scaner Calais Fréthun Copyright Eurotunnel

The first stone of the future Freight Train Scanner, the first of its kind in France, has been laid by Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive of Groupe Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) and Patrick Jeantet, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNCF and Chairman and Chief Executive of SNCF Réseau, at a ceremony held today at Calais-Frethun freight yard.

The €6.4 million Freight Train scanner, paid for entirely by Eurotunnel, will be sited on the national railway network following an agreement reached with SNCF Réseau. It is expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2018.

Operated by customs officers from the Douane, the only authority certified to use such material in France, the scanner will bring saving of several hours to the process of controls on trains heading for the UK via the Channel Tunnel. The installation of this equipment will enable the control of up to 30 trains per day at a speed of 20km per hour, without stopping. In addition, the new scanner will considerably improve the efficiency of action to prevent smuggling.

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Eurotunnel SE, stated: "To prepare for the speed of growth in rail freight traffic, Eurotunnel has installed state of the art technology. This investment is unique in France and will enable us to handle the 5,000 trains per year forecast by 2023

Patrick Jeantet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SNCF Réseau, stated: "Our specialist teams will work closely together to install this scanner. SNCF Réseau has made space available and will modify equipment to accommodate this innovative solution which will considerably improve cross-Channel traffic flow

