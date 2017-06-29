Cheaper battery prices sees storage playing a broader role in energy markets, particularly for commercial customers seeking to reduce peak consumption, research from McKinsey shows.

Global research institute McKinsey & Company has analyzed current energy storage prices and concluded that commercial customers are already feeling the economic benefits of cheaper batteries and recent price falls in lithium-ion technology.

With battery-pack costs now down to less than $230/kWh - compared to around $1,000/kWh as recently as 2010 - storage uptake is on the rise across Europe, Asia and the U.S. This growth is being facilitated by a greater uptick in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with major players now scaling-up their lithium-ion manufacturing capacity in order to meet demand.

The immediate effect of this has been a downward pressure on prices, and storage has now begun to play a more central role in energy markets, the McKinsey report said, moving from niche uses such as grid balancing to becoming a viable alternative to conventional power generators, and a stable support act for renewable energy.

Furthermore, as more and more PV markets begin to trim and pare back their solar incentives, consumers - particularly commercial-scale PV owners - are exploring ...

