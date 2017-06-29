sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 13:38
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 29

Please be advised that this announcement replaces the one made earlier today at 12:14hrs under reference number PRNUK-2906171154-AF8F. The previous announcement contained the incorrect company's data.

Please see below full and correct text.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 28-June-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year            76.77p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                          77.68p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee
applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo     GBP23.65m
contracts:

Borrowing Level:                                16%


LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

© 2017 PR Newswire