Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

Please be advised that this announcement replaces the one made earlier today at 12:14hrs under reference number PRNUK-2906171154-AF8F. The previous announcement contained the incorrect company's data. Please see below full and correct text. Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited As at close of business on 28-June-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 76.77p revenue INCLUDING current year 77.68p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo GBP23.65m contracts: Borrowing Level: 16% LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528