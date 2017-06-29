Board of Costas, Inc. Moves Forward on Acquisition of Online Casino Operator - 'OLYMPIAN GAMING GROUP'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Clifford Redekop, CEO of Costas, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSSI) and Board Director, Stephen L. Gomes, announced today they are moving forward with the offer to acquire privately held casino and sportsbook operator Olympian Gaming Group. "Olympian comes with a 70,000 player database and a strong and proven strategy for acquiring customers in high-growth areas of the world. "We have done extensive due diligence on the company and we feel we can check off all of the boxes after our initial discussions and feel comfortable making the offer to acquire the Olympian Gaming Brand and the co-brands' URLs they have under their umbrella of assets.

Olympian Gaming Group representative Charles Exeter states, "Costas, Inc. is a company whose board has a complete handle on international business and especially the FINTech influence over the economy of the future. Over the next days, we will be reviewing the Costas, Inc. acquisition offer and will be meeting with the Olympian Gaming shareholders to present the deal points.

Despite the public holidays in the U.S. and Canada, we will be working through the weekend to keep the momentum already in place. We look forward to a positive outcome for all parties."

About Costas, Inc. (CSSI): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CSSI/profile

Costas, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets under the symbol 'CSSI'. Costas, Inc. invests in early stage Digital Currency projects. We believe strongly in the growth of Distributed Asset Technology and its integration into Financial Technologies (FINTech. Distributed Networks are the next massive internet investment market, as social media was 10 years ago. Costas, Inc. strongly believes that a Distributed Asset Technology product will be the next Facebook or Twitter. The current US market of FINTech is approximately $1.24 Trillion.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, Costas' ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For further information contact:

ir@costasinc.com

Costas Corporate Phone Number

702-448-2911

SOURCE: Costas, Inc.