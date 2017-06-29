FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today discussed the success of the first annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, which took place June 20-21, 2017, at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre. The In-Memory Computing (IMC) Summit is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies. It brings together computing visionaries, decision makers, experts and developers for the purpose of education, discussion and networking. Two hundred attendees from 24 countries gathered to hear keynotes and breakout sessions on a broad range of in-memory computing topics, presented by representatives of companies including ING, Barclays, Misys, NetApp, Fujitsu and JacTravel. The speakers discussed topics ranging from in-memory computing for financial services, web-scale applications, and the Internet of Things to the state of non-volatile memory technology.

"The level of engagement and enthusiasm of the speakers and attendees at the first In-Memory Computing Summit Europe was very high, the same as we experience at the North American event," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing of GridGain Systems. "This reflects the global importance of in-memory computing as a critical technology for meeting the performance and scalability demands of modern digital transformation efforts."

More than 35 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 30 breakout sessions. The event also featured a networking reception.

The keynote addresses included:

In-Memory Computing, Digital Transformation, and the Future of Business - Abe Kleinfeld, GridGain Systems

A New Platform for Collaboration Between Fintechs, Academics and the Finance Industry - Felix Grevy, Misys

In-Memory Computing: High Performance and Highly Efficient Web Application Scaling for the Travel Industry - Chris Goodall, CG Consultancy

SNIA and Persistent Memory - Alex McDonald, SNIA Europe

Where Does In-Memory Computing Fit in Banking - Tim Wood, ING

Panel Discussion: The Future of In-Memory Computing - Rob Barr, Barclays; Lieven Merckx, ING; Chris Goodall, CG Consultancy; and Sam Lawrence, FSB Technology

Sponsorships

This year's In-Memory Computing Summit Europe was made possible through the support of sponsors, including:

Platinum Sponsors - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors - ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors - Fujitsu, Hazelcast, Redis Labs, Starcounter, VoltDB

Foundation/Association Sponsors - Apache® Software Foundation, SNIA

Media - CMSWire, InsideBIGDATA, InsideHPC, IT for CEOs &CFOs, InfoQ, Jet Info, ODBMS.ORG, Packt

The Next IMC Summit

The third annual North American In-Memory Computing Summit will take place October 24-25, 2017, at the South San Francisco Conference Center in Silicon Valley. The Call for Papers is now open and will end on July 14, 2017.

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that power digital transformation and the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors with a client list including Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Misys, IHS Markit, Workday, Silver Spring Networks and Huawei. GridGain solutions can connect data stores (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®) with web-scale applications or can function as a standalone transactional SQL database to enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. GridGain is the most comprehensive, memory-centric in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

