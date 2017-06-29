CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMERD) (the "Company") owner and operator of the world's most scalable eSports tournament and social network platform for novice, competitive and professional gamers, is pleased to announce the engagement of ViaOne Services for their marketing, advertising and financial services which will include financial management and accounting services.

ViaOne Services is currently comprised of 72 specialized employees who are considered experts in their related fields. Key management has collectively over 397 years of expertise in nearly 50 different industries. Their motto "From Concept to Profit" comes from their ability to scale and monetize start-up companies quickly. This allows clients to focus on core operations while ViaOne helps to manage and overcome growth barriers. ViaOne has found success for their clients by combining prior knowledge with the research of current markets and trends, in order to create a better understanding for business goals that cater to a client's specific business needs.

ViaOne's services include: Data & Analysis Services, Customer Acquisition & Retention, Accounting & Finance, Legal, Logistics, Brand Identity & Marketing, Web & Print Advertising, PR & Reputation Management, SEO/SEM, OSS Strategy & Development, ETC/Lifeline Compliance, Warehouse & Inventory Management, Wireless Retail Management, Training and Support.

ViaOne's clients include: Assist Wireless, Guard Assure, Acacia Energy, Brooklet Energy Distribution, Alchemy Insurance, PayGo Distributors, Safety-Net Wireless, Vital Power, Snap Energy, Konnect Center and more.

The Company is also pleased to announce its intent to immediately make application to the OTCQB. The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies looking to establish better credibility through more transparency to investors and shareholders. To be eligible, companies must be current in all required SEC reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

David B. Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Good Gaming, stated, "The addition of ViaOne Services will bring instrumental value in our ability to fast track our growth. Having firsthand knowledge of the exceptional work product they produce, mixed with their vested interest in the success of our company, gives me exceptional confidence in our ability to meet the objectives set in our business plan." He also stated, "Our application for an OTCQB listing is the first step in a series of actions that will help to increase transparency to the market and our shareholders. We look forward to establishing excellent relationships with our shareholders based on the performance of our operations."

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a leading cash tournament gaming and social network platform targeting the over 250 million eSports players and participants worldwide that want to compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Good Gaming recently confirmed its partnership with one of the world's leading games publishers and is launching a series of tournaments on its www.good-gaming.com website in 2017. The eSport industry has experienced exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years with industry analysts forecasting a $5 billion industry by 2020. Good Gaming anticipates significant growth as it attempts to capture a portion of this emerging industry.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

