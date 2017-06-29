FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc. (GIE), a wholly owned subsidiary of UMED Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: UMED), in conjunction with the University of Texas Arlington (UTA), today unveiled its successful gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology test system at the Conrad Greer Laboratory at UTA.

For the first time, the company demonstrated the successful conversion of natural gas to synthetic diesel fuel in the lab using its proprietary technology. The company plans to commercialize the technology for deployment in a variety of environments producing synthetic fuels (diesel and jet) and an abundance of water.

Harvesting Stranded Natural Gas

One important application of GIE's technology is in harvesting stranded natural gas. Today, there is an abundance of stranded natural gas located throughout the United States with no practical way to transfer the gas to existing distribution systems for sale. This valuable energy resource sits untapped and unused.

GIE's breakthrough, patented gas-to-liquid system offers a solution to this energy challenge. The company's design allows for scalable plants to be deployed at geographically dispersed locations to convert natural gas into transportable, synthetic fuel that can be sold and used as an energy source.

At today's ribbon cutting, Pat Six, chairman of the board of UMED, to be renamed Greenway Technologies, Inc., the parent company of GIE, introduced the new technology saying "...you are going to see a disruptive technology today that has the potential to be a world-changer. We have the potential for Texas to lead the world in the most economical way of producing diesel and jet fuel."

Investor Conference Call

An Investor Call has been scheduled for 3:00 pm CDT on June 29, 2017, to discuss the status of the G-Reformer and potential next steps for Greenway. The details of the call are below and will be open for any who would like to learn more of Greenways near term plans to commercialize this unique technology.

Call Details: 319-527-2480

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 3:00 pm CDT

Speakers: Pat Six, Chairman and President of UMED, Ray Wright, President of GIE

About Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc.

Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., located in Fort Worth, TX is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UMED Holdings, Inc. GIE is focused on small and full-scale Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) conversion units intended to take advantage of the abundant supply of natural gas resources throughout the world by way of improved and environmentally conscious technology. The advancement of this technology will enable natural gas producers to achieve stronger financial performance through conversion of natural gas to clean synthetic fuels. The conversion unit will be particularly useful in its application to stranded gas fields or stored gas facilities. Visit http://greenwaygtl.com for more information.

About UMED Holdings, Inc.

UMED Holdings, Inc. is a Fort Worth, Texas-based, global diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses in a variety of industries including energy, oil and gas, aerospace, food and beverage, and mining. Visit http://umedholdings.com to learn more.

UMED Holdings, Inc. Company Name Change

UMED Holdings, Inc. is in the process of a name change from UMED Holdings, Inc. to Greenway Technologies, Inc. When the name change and new stock symbol are approved, a press release will be issued.

