ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- TDK Corporation today announced a new series of 3D transponder coils with a very high sensitivity level for passive entry passive start systems (PEPS) and other access systems. Measuring just 11.5 mm x 12.5 mm x 3.6 mm, the B82453C*A* series features six types of 3D transponder coils that offer sensitivity levels from 45 mV/µT to 83 mV/µT and inductance values from 4.75 mH to 13.2 mH. The center frequency is at 125 kHz. Thanks to the optimized core geometry of the new 3D transponder coils, their sensitivity levels are about 20 percent higher than that of predecessor or competitor components with comparable geometries and inductance values. This enables the wake-up function of PEPS in vehicles applications to be activated at greater distances.

The RoHS-compatible 3D transponder coils have a robust overmolded casing and the terminals of the windings are laser-welded. As a result, they feature very high mechanical stability, as is proven by the severe drop tests required for PEPS applications. Accordingly, the new transponder coils are qualified to AEC-Q200.

Main applications

Passive entry passive start (PEPS) systems

Access systems

Main features and benefits

High sensitivity

Compact dimensions of just 11.5 mm x 12.5 mm x 3.6 mm

Very high mechanical stability

Qualified to AEC-Q200

Key data

------------------------------------------------------------------ LR [mH] +/-Q (typ.) S (typ.)fres,min.RDC max. Ordering code Axis3% -10% + 15 %[mV/µT] [kHz] [ohm] ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0300A000X 4.75 23.5 60 600 80 --------------------------------------------------- Y 4.75 23.5 57 600 80 --------------------------------------------------- Z 5.85 19.0 45 400 165 ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0203A000X 4.75 23.5 60 600 80 --------------------------------------------------- Y 4.75 24.5 57 600 80 --------------------------------------------------- Z 7.20 19.5 50 400 165 ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0275A000X 7.20 23.5 80 400 95 --------------------------------------------------- Y 7.20 24.5 75 420 100 --------------------------------------------------- Z 7.20 19.5 50 400 165 ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0285A000X 6.30 23.5 75 440 90 --------------------------------------------------- Y 6.30 24.5 70 460 90 --------------------------------------------------- Z 9.00 19.5 63 360 190 ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0301A000X 6.30 23.5 75 440 90 --------------------------------------------------- Y 6.30 24.5 70 460 90 --------------------------------------------------- Z 11.00 19.5 73 330 220 ------------------------------------------------------------------ B82453C0270A000X 6.75 23.5 77 430 92 --------------------------------------------------- Y 6.75 24.5 73 450 95 --------------------------------------------------- Z 13.20 19.5 83 300 250 ------------------------------------------------------------------

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.epcos.com/pressreleases.

Further information on the products can be found under www.epcos.com/transponder.

Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@epcos.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3152788

