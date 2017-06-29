New Integration Helps Companies Utilize Location-Based Information for Business Decision Making

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, today announced the availability of a geospatial connector for Talend Data Fabric that makes it easier for customers to integrate geographical or spacial information into their business decision analysis. Built in conjunction with Disy, a German-based Gold partner in Talend's Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Program, the new connector seamlessly connects different spatial databases, such as Oracle Locator/Spatial, PostGIS, SpatiaLite and Shape Files and WKT (well-known text), as well automates tasks and workflows customized for geospatial operations.

"The practice of collecting and publishing digital data about people, places, and phenomena of all kinds has accelerated in recent years, particularly with the advancing proliferation of public data offered by various government agencies," said Ciaran Dynes, senior vice president of products, Talend. "Thus, it's becoming increasingly important for organizations to have an automated way to integrate previously distinct data sources such as weather, transportation, and demographics to draw meaningful conclusions. Disy's new connector significantly eases this process so our joint customers can have greater data agility."

Geospatial analysis requires software capable of rendering maps, satellite images, and applying analytical methods to terrestrial or geographic datasets. The new connector by Talend and Disy provides specialized components for geospatial operations such as calculating longitude and latitude coordinates, converting various location details into 2D or 3D point geometries, and determining centroids for location triangulation. This information can be used for a variety of purposes including, safe traffic flow, first-responder services, precision farming and/or geo-marketing, whereby promotional offers can be delivered based on a consumer's proximity to a particular brand.

"Combining diverse data remains a big challenge because of the potential disparities in coverage, quality, compatibility, confidentiality, and update frequency, among others," said Claus Hofmann, CEO of Disy. "Thus, we're excited to partner with Talend on developing tools for handling such inconsistencies between datasets and offering customers a way to geometrically enrich their workflows with the abundance of geospatial information available today."

Talend Data Fabric offers native support for Hadoop and Spark, as well over 900 pre-configured connectors and components to popular applications and databases including Salesforce, MapR, NetSuite, AWS Redshift, Snowflake, SAP and more. These innate connections help simplify the integration of multiple data sources and formats, allowing customers to incorporate a plethora of data to gain new insight, automate business processes, and inform business decisions.

The new geospatial connector is available immediately from Disy. A free version of the connector can be downloaded here. Customers requiring a commercial version of the connector, which seamlessly plugs into Talend Data Integration or Talend Data Fabric, can contact a Talend sales representative at sales@talend.com. Additional information on the capabilities and benefits of the Disy geospatial connector can be found on www.disy.net. For more information on Talend's entire portfolio of solutions, visit www.talend.com or the Talend blog.

Like this story? Tweet this: New connector from @Talend @DisyNet helps integrate geographic or spacial data for business decision analysis http://bit.ly/2kerC3S

About Disy Informationssysteme GmbH

Disy Informationssysteme GmbH (www.disy.net) is an independent software and consulting company based in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company was founded in 1997 and currently employs a team of 70. From the beginning, the business placed an emphasis on systems that closely combine spatial data (GIS) and reporting. Disy's main product is Cadenza, a Spatial-Reporting-Platform for Desktop, Web and mobile. Customers use Cadenza in order to integrate and analyze various geographical and analytical databases, prepare reports or create data portals. Disy products are successfully used in public administration at federal, state and local level and represent the backbone of modern spatial data infrastructures.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies make data a strategic asset that provides realtime, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, adaptive, and unified integration platform, Talend provides the data agility required for companies to rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations and scale to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. A leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and Forrester Wave: Big Data Fabric Q4 2016, Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including Air France, GE, and Lenovo, across a range of industries. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005351/en/

Contacts:

Talend

Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238

ctaylor@talend.com

or

Siobhan Lyons, 202-431-9411

slyons@talend.com