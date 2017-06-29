Ovivo Awarded a Major Contract Worth Over £27 Million to Supply the Cooling Water Intake Screening System at Hinkley Point C

MONTREAL, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Ovivo UK Limited, was awarded a major contract worth over £27 million by EDF Energy, to provide the cooling water intake screening system for the new 3,200 MW Hinkley Point C nuclear power station to be built in Somerset, the first nuclear plant project approved in the United Kingdom since 1987.

Through its heritage brand Brackett Green®, Ovivo will be supplying a complete cooling water intake screening system, processing more than 191 cubic meters per second of water that will be used for cooling both the electricity generating steam-cycle and the nuclear reactor services. The equipment will be primarily designed at Ovivo's Colchester office and mainly manufactured at various approved facilities within the United Kingdom. The contract duration is estimated at 8 years.

The scope of work includes the design, fabrication, delivery and technical support during the erection and commissioning of four Drumscreens, four Frameless Dual Flow Band Screens, twenty Trash Rack Screens, twenty Raking Screens, twelve On-Line Debris Filters and all the auxiliary components. Once installed, the Drumscreens will be the largest screens of their type in the world, with a diameter of 27m (88.6 ft.) by a width of 6.84m (22.5 ft.), approximately 30% larger than its closest rival.

"We are very happy to have been selected by EDF Energy as their sole supplier for the seawater filtration system," said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo. "We have a long association with the United Kingdom's nuclear power plant industry and we are proud to be given this opportunity to contribute to the building of the next generation of nuclear plants in the country," added Mr. Barbeau.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, proprietary products, advanced technologies, extensive system integration knowhow and more than 150 years of expertise in water treatment. Ovivo delivers everything from conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo is owned by SKion Water International GmbH and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. It operates an integrated global platform in over 15 countries, with 800 employees that are worldwide experts in water treatment. For more information, visit our website at http://www.ovivowater.com.

