International Speakers Summit 2017 Draws Thousands to Hear World's Best Motivational Speakers and Keynote Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International Speakers Summit' this week drew a record 5,200 attendees to hear some of the world's best motivational speakers and business keynote speakers. This new event has become the largest online summit in the global speaking business with professional speakers, thought-leaders and event planners from 108 countries registering to learn from high-profile guests including New York Times best-selling authors Jack Canfield, Sally Hogshead, Michael Port and innovation keynote speaker James Taylor.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529365/International_Speakers_Summit.jpg )



The twelve-day event featured over 60 speakers as well as senior leadership from business speaker bureaus and national speaker associations. The Summit's packed agenda covered subjects such as how to become a successful keynote speaker, building a multi-million dollar speaking business, working with speaker bureaus, and professional speaking skills.

International Speakers Summit founder and innovation keynote speaker James Taylor says:

"We wanted to create an innovative event which brought together the best of the best in the professional speaking world. Summit attendees have been able to learn from Speaker Hall of Fame inductees, Certified Speaking Professionals (CSP's) and CSPGlobal's about what it takes to become a keynote speaker in today's fast changing world as well as how to influence a global audience."

To learn more about International Speakers Summit 2017 go to https://www.jamestaylor.me/speakers-summit

About International Speakers Summit'

International Speakers Summit 2017 is hosted by innovation keynote speaker James Taylor and guest speakers include Jack Canfield, Sally Hogshead, Scott Friedman, Tamsen Webster, Martin Laschkolnig, Jane Atkinson, Denise Jacobs, Gil Petersil, Mike Handcock, Andras Baneth of SpeakerHub, Fredrik Härén, Brenda Bence, Michel Neray, Tom Abbott, Daniel Gutierrez, Michael Port, Philip Merry, Jane Anderson, Mark Bowden, Andrew Vine of Insight Bureau, Travis Rosser of Kajabi, Lenora Billings-Harris, Andrew Bryant, Jerome Joseph, Paul du Toit, Myron Sta. Ana, Rob 'Waldo' Waldman, Nienke Bloem, Barnaby Wynter, Martin Limbeck, D'Arcy Webb, Dr Tony Alessandra, Charmaine Hammond, Ilja Grzeskowitz, Dan Waldschmidt, Chip Eichelberger, David Lim, David Avrin, Neen James, Manoj Vasudevan, Peter Brandl, John Paul Narowski, Stephen Shapiro, Dr Lynda Shaw, Rochelle Yoshida of ONTRAPORT, James Leong, Preet Banerjee, Evgen Schastnyy of NinjaOutreach, Ted McGrath, Miriam Quiambao, Rory Vaden, Patrick Schwerdtfeger, Simon Raybould, Terry Brock, Tonya Hofmann, Ryan Foland, Kenneth Kwan, Simon T. Bailey, Lesley Everett, Erin Gargan and Frank Furness. Sponsors of the International Speakers Summit include ONTRAPORT, Kajabi, SpeakerHub, MeetSpeakers, NinjaOutreach, KarmaSpeaker, MeetEdgar, Global Speakers Summit, Revizzit, BombBomb, BizEase, PRPR Public Relations, and C.SCHOOL.

About James Taylor

James Taylor is an in-demand business creativity and innovation keynote speaker who gives opening and closing keynotes at global conferences. Known as an inspiring, entertaining and motivational keynote speaker he delivers a deeply insightful yet powerful message to global business audiences from Silicon Valley to Singapore and across multiple industries. A former advisor to Grammy award-winning rock stars, global celebrities and high profile Silicon Valley CEO's, James Taylor has helped hundreds of thousands of high performers and leaders maximize, monetize and market their creative ideas and take advantage of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation. An award-winning innovator and an engaging global keynote speaker, James Taylor MBA FRSA inspires and empowers enthusiastic audiences of business owners, CEO's, entrepreneurs, associations, educators, leadership teams, sales, marketing, legal and HR professionals.

Media Contact:

Dodi Verzano

assistant@jamestaylor.me

Tel: +1-415-800-3059

