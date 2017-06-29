U.S. law firm brings its clients' patent portfolios onto a single platform

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management and analytics software and services, today announced that U.S. law firm Thompson Coburn LLP has chosen ANAQUA to simplify its IP management.

Thompson Coburn's IP practice group will use ANAQUA for paperless management of patents. The firm, which manages a portfolio of thousands of active patents worldwide, selected Anaqua to bring all of its clients' patent portfolios onto a single platform in order to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

"Anaqua will help Thompson Coburn take its IP program to the next level," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Our software will increase the firm's workflow capabilities, allowing its attorneys to have access to all of their information in one system."

The firm's IP practice group is composed of 40 attorneys, eight paralegals, three patent agents and technical advisors, and seven docket clerks across five offices, making it hard for attorneys and staff to access and share the same documents. With Anaqua's unified IP platform, all Thompson Coburn's employees are able to access the same information from multiple locations.

Michelle Woods, IP Practice Support Services Supervisor at Thompson Coburn, said the law practice selected Anaqua for its efficiency and flexibility. "With Thompson Coburn continuing to expand, we needed one universal system that could be utilized and shared by attorneys and staff across offices," said Woods. "With ANAQUA, our attorneys now have everything at their hands to provide greater value to our clients."

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit http://www.anaqua.com/.

ABOUT THOMPSON COBURN

Thompson Coburn is a law firm with more than 380 attorneys nationwide and offices in Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Southern Illinois. The firm's attorneys practice in more than 40 areas of the law and serve Fortune 500, mid-market and smaller clients on a national, regional and international basis. BTI Consulting, the country's leading provider of strategic research to law firms and general counsel, selected Thompson Coburn as one of the top 13 firms in the nation at providing exceptional value to its clients. The firm has been especially active in the field of product liability. The firm also has practices in business litigation, class action, mergers and acquisition, admiralty law, aviation, bankruptcy and restructuring, government contracts, intellectual property, labor law and employee benefits, environmental law, railroad law, corporate law, real estate and transportation. For additional information, please visit www.thompsoncoburn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005229/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com