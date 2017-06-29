Kemira Oyj: Kemira acquires liquid fingerprinting technology from Finnish start-up Aqsens

Kemira Oyj

Press release

June 29, 2017 at 3 pm (CET +1)



Kemira acquires liquid fingerprinting technology from Finnish start-up Aqsens



Kemira Oyj acquires liquid fingerprinting technology for qualitative and quantitative liquid analyses from start-up Aqsens Oy, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. This technology utilizes Enhanced Time Resolved Fluorescence (E-TRF) method that enables high sensitivity and selectivity to monitor various liquid samples.



The first application where this technology has been used is Kemira KemConnect SI system, which measures residual polymeric scale inhibitor concentration from oil field waters in a few minutes. Reliable real-time data on-site improves operators' treatment effectiveness and maximizes the production.



"The acquisition demonstrates Kemira's commitment to acquire new technology that improves our capabilities to provide smart chemical monitoring tools for our customers. We look forward to develop this technology further to become a vital part of Kemira KemConnect process management package in multiple applications" says Antti Salminen, President, Industry & Water.



"Aqsens has decided to refocus the company's business on Health Monitoring, and we are delighted to see our long-term partner Kemira to continue the development and business activities with the jointly developed E-TRF technology platform", says Timo Teimonen, CEO, Aqsens Health Oy.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.



For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Antti Salminen, President, Industry & Water

Tel. +358 50 378 0840



Aqsens Health Oy

Timo Teimonen, CEO

Tel. +358 40 585 3105





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com/en/pages/default.aspx)



Aqsens is a technology startup delivering novel applications for qualitative and quantitative liquid analyses. Its E-TRF method provides high level of sensitivity, ease of use together with unsurpassed accuracy even on-site. Company's vision is to become a leading technology company in on-site liquid analyses applications focusing on Cleantech and Life-Science Businesses.

www.aqsens.com (http://www.aqsens.com/), www.aqsenshealth.com (http://www.aqsenshealth.com/)

