AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- ViZn Energy Systems Inc. (ViZn), a leading provider of energy storage systems for utility, commercial and industrial (C&I), and microgrid applications, announced today that Pace Harmon senior executive David Rutchik has been named to the ViZn Energy Systems Board of Directors. Rutchik brings over 25 years of executive management, management consulting, legal, corporate development, contract negotiation, and M&A experience for both public and private companies. Rutchik currently serves as Executive Managing Director of Pace Harmon, a leading corporate advisory services firm providing managing consulting services in the areas of global technology, outsourcing advisory, strategic sourcing, process optimization, and cost and operations efficiency.

"ViZn has developed a robust solution that is ahead of the curve for the new distributed resources world of energy and utilities. The company's technology is cutting edge and the fact that their systems use non-toxic chemistry and can perform both power and energy services gives them a leg up on other energy storage systems," said Rutchik. "ViZn is already involved in projects across the globe and I look forward to being a part of the next phase in the growth of the company that promises to be something special."

Rutchik has led complex, commercial transactions for Fortune 500, private equity, and middle market clients in multiple industries including: energy & utilities, high tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, CPG, manufacturing, logistics, and agribusiness. He has experience representing buyers in deals that were cumulatively worth multiple billions of dollars and is a recognized expert in his field having served a who's who of clients such as: Southern California Edison, PSEG, AES, PepsiCo, The Carlyle Group, Hewlett-Packard, Rockwell Automation, Best Buy, Nike, Agrium, and Cardinal Health. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Juris Doctor degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law.

"David Rutchik has advised some of the biggest names in the energy industry along with some of the best known corporate brands in the world," said ViZn Energy Systems' CEO Ron Van Dell. "His experience leading multifaceted IT and business processes from early stage diligence all the way through the transaction lifecycle to supplier governance is impressive. We welcome David to ViZn and look forward to receiving his valuable input as a member of our board."

The ViZn energy storage system is a self-contained solution that has an expected lifespan of 20 years and it is uniquely capable of performing both rapid, high-power discharges and slower, long-duration releases at lower power. This flexibility enables utilities, C&I customers, and other end users to stack applications and incorporate multiple value streams. The inherently safe zinc-iron chemistry uses globally abundant materials and is non-flammable, non-toxic, and easily recyclable at the end of life.

About ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc. is an energy storage leader that is deploying a highly versatile zinc-redox flow battery solution for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications worldwide. The company was founded in 2009 by a visionary team of scientists, engineers, and business leaders who were passionate about creating a revolutionary energy storage solution that can uniquely perform a broad array of power and energy services for up to 20 years while also providing superior ROI on total system costs. Based on eight years of research, the ViZn solution is safe, reliable, cost effective, and scalable to meet the needs of today's ever-changing energy landscape. For more information, visit: www.ViZnEnergy.com

For additional information, please contact:



Press Contact:

Wendy Prabhu

Mercom Communications, a division of Mercom Capital Group

1-512-215-4452

Email Contact



ViZn Energy Systems Inc. Contact:

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.

1-630-841-8710

Email Contact



