Supported by £6 million storage grant, scheme at the Trent Basin housing development in Nottingham will include 2 MWh battery, solar installation and resident opt-in.

A consortium comprising a housing developer, solar installer, higher education institution, global technology leader and local council has been created to develop what will become the U.K.'s largest community storage project.

A 2 MWh battery is to be installed at the Trent Basin residential scheme in Nottingham, England, as part of a £6 million project that will deliver solar+storage to homeowners that choose to opt into the scheme.

Blueprint, the ...

