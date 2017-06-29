Full-day Symposia to Feature Learning Opportunities Across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced the locations for the next 29 MicroStrategy Symposium Series events. Each one-day event, taking place next month in cities across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, will highlight functionalities of MicroStrategy 10.8™.

"MicroStrategy's vision is intelligence everywhere. Today, that's more of a necessity than ever before as enterprises empower their employees with powerful analytics and mobility solutions to make informed decisions and transform their organizations," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated, who will keynote many of the July events and speak alongside other MicroStrategy executives. "We invite everyone to join us at our global events where users and data enthusiasts will have extensive opportunities to learn the latest trends in analytics and data visualizations, network with their peers, and get ahead of the competition using the latest release of MicroStrategy 10™."

Next month's Symposium Series will highlight a core set of critical capabilities that help enterprises become successful data-driven organizations. The general session will feature 67 of MicroStrategy's main capabilities that address business and organizational challenges across the enterprise, including analytics, mobility, embedded BI, cloud and IoT, as well as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) integration and predictive analytics. Leading BI and analytics experts will discuss how more organizations can leverage each critical capability and effectively engage with data for a competitive advantage within their respective markets.

Each MicroStrategy Symposium offers IT and business users an opportunity to network, attend workshops, and learn about MicroStrategy 10 applications from real world customers. Some of the customers featured at next month's Symposium Series include: Big Lots, Catalina Marketing, CCA Global Partners, Cisco, Huntington Bank, Red Lobster, Wawa and more. The executive keynote, followed by a day filled with more than a dozen breakout sessions and hands-on workshops, will cover new content spanning the following:

Industry Solutions learn how MicroStrategy 10 helps organizations across a wide variety of industries, from technology to retail, banking, federal government, healthcare, manufacturing and CPG, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics.

Functional Solutions hear how MicroStrategy 10 delivers data-driven solutions to help improve the effectiveness of departmental functions, from IT to Marketing, Sales and more.

Analytics learn how MicroStrategy 10 delivers enterprise-grade, self-service analytics on popular tools like Salesforce.com, SAP, AWS and big data systems helping organizations maximize the value of these existing investments.

Mobility gain insight with mobile analytics and productivity apps, and learn about custom mobile app development. See how MicroStrategy 10 enhances data visualization across interfaces.

Usher™ learn how organizations can easily deploy digital credentials to their employees and customers, obtain real-time data about enterprise access and authentication activity, and use telemetry data to help enhance workforce productivity.

The Symposium Series offers several hands-on workshops where attendees will have the opportunity to get firsthand experience with MicroStrategy Desktop™, our free enterprise data discovery product. Workshop attendees will try new features for the first time before they are more widely available. They can also spin up their own dedicated cloud environments with MicroStrategy on AWS, and learn how to deploy a secure, collaborative environment without any hardware or setup costs of their own.

Additionally, Symposium attendees will learn about the latest features in MicroStrategy 10.8, including powerful new R analytics capabilities, a new gallery for custom data connectors, enhanced color palettes, mobile enhancements and more. The sessions and workshops will showcase these new features, which are available across MicroStrategy Desktop, MicroStrategy Web™, MicroStrategy Mobile™ and Usher.

Learn more about MicroStrategy 10.8 at www.microstrategy.com, and register for an upcoming Symposium with the corresponding registration link below.

July 3 in Nantes, France

July 3 in Lisbon, Portugal

July 4 in Munich, Germany

July 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 5 in Rome, Italy

July 6 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom

July 7 in Dublin, Ireland

July 7 in Taipei, Taiwan

July 9 in Tel Aviv, Israel

July 10 in St. Louis, MO

July 11 in Milwaukee, WI

July 11 in Jakarta, Indonesia

July 12 in Columbus, OH

July 13 in Philadelphia, PA

July 14 in New York City, NY

July 17 in Vancouver, Canada

July 17 in New Delhi, India

July 18 in Seattle, WA

July 19 in Seoul, Korea

July 19 in Silicon Valley, CA

July 20 in Las Vegas, NV

July 21 in Denver, CO

July 21 in Osaka, Japan

July 24 in Houston, TX

July 24 in Orlando, FL

July 25 in Johannesburg, South Africa

July 26 in Nashville, TN

July 27 in Washington, DC

July 27 in Sydney, Australia

