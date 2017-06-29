sprite-preloader
Sectra Publishes Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report for 2016/2017

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) Annual Report for the 2016/2017 fiscal year is now available on www.sectra.com/annual_report. The Board of Directors' most recent Corporate Governance Report is available on www.sectra.com/corporate_governance.

Investors and shareholders are asked to refer to the digital versions available on the company's website. Anyone wishing to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report by mail is asked to submit a special request to http://www.sectra.com/investor/subscribe/reports/. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be distributed starting in mid-July.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 1.50 p.m. (CET) on June 29, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,
CEO and President Sectra AB,
46(0)705-23-52-27
Press photos: flickr.com/photos/sectramedicalsystems

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-corporate-governance-report-for-2016-2017,c2297723

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/2297723/694439.pdf

Sectra Annual Report 2016/2017

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1263/2297723/ad6503da2ef99078.pdf

Sectra corporate governance report june 29 2017

http://news.cision.com/sectra/i/front-page-495x700px-eng,c2175518

Front-page 495x700px ENG


© 2017 PR Newswire