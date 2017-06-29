New parameters will apply from July 6, 2017



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file.



For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.



Attachment:

