DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2017-06-29 14:03 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Group and Nordic Investment Bank have signed a seven-year loan agreement of DKK 100 million (EUR 13.4 million) to support the company's organic growth.



SP Group expects an accumulated organic growth in 2017-2019 of more than 20%. The loan will finance investments to support this growth by increasing the share of SP Group's own products in total sales, continuing internationalization efforts, further enhancing efficiency and investing heavily in new processes, technologies and skilled people.



NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries, i.e. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries.



SP Group manufactures moulded plastic components and performs coatings on plastic and metal components. SP Group is a leading supplier of plastic-manufactured products to Danish industries and has increasing exports and growing production from own factories in Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Sweden, Slovakia, China, USA and Brazil. In addition, SP Group has sales and service companies in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada. SP Group is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen.



