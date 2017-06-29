

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Thursday morning as rising stocks reflected increased appetite, lessening gold's safe haven appeal.



August gold was down $4 at $1244 an ounce, unable to break out of a recent trading range. Gold has been lacking direction due to uncertainty about the timeline of the Fed's plan to raise interest rates.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for real GDP of 1.2 percent, unchanged from the prior period.



The GDP price index is expected at 2.2 percent, in line with the prior quarter.



Economic data has been mixed in the second quarter, but the Fed says it still plans to raise rates four more times by the end of 2018.



Elsewhere, Eurozone economic confidence strengthened more than expected to a near decade-high in June amid widespread improvement across sub sectors.



The economic sentiment index rose to 111.1 in June, the highest since August 2007, from 109.2 in May, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The expected reading was 109.5.



Yesterday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank will need to be prudent in withdrawing monetary stimulus as that can be done only gradually with the euro area still in need of considerable policy support.



