Global Patient Positioning System Market 2017-2022 with AB, Hill-Rom, Stryker & Steris Dominating

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Patient Positioning System Market by Product (Tables (Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables), Accessories), Application (Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Disease Diagnosis), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global patient positioning systems market is expected to reach USD 1,233.8 Million by 2022 from USD 990.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The prevalence of non-communicable disease, growing hospital investments to upgrade operating rooms and rising geriatric population are the major driving factors for this market.

The patient positioning systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis and cancer therapy. The surgeries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 . The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and increasing awareness about image guided surgeries.

AB (Sweden), Hill-Rom, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Steris Plc. (U.S.), are the top four players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have a strong geographical presence.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Technological Advancements in Patient Positioning Systems

Increasing Number of Surgeries Due to the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Hospital Investments & Rising Government Funding

Growing Incidence of Accidents

Restraints



Implementation of Excise Duty on the Sale of Taxable Medical Devices in the U.S.

Product Recalls

Opportunities



Emerging Markets Across APAC and Latin America

Challenges



Availability of Refurbished Patient Positioning Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Patient Positioning Systems Market, By Product



7 Patient Positioning Systems Market, By Application



8 Patient Positioning Systems Market, By End User



9 Patient Positioning Systems Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Alvo (Poland)

C-Rad ( Sweden )

) Civco Radiotherapy (U.S.)

Elekta AB ( Sweden )

) Eschmann Equipment (U.K.)

Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo. O (Poland)

Ge Healthcare (U.K.)

Getinge AB ( Germany )

) Hill-Rom Inc. (U.S.)

Innovative Medical Products Inc. (U.S.)

Leoni AG ( Germany )

( ) Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

) Mediland Enterprise Corporation. ( Taiwan )

) Meditek ( Canada )

) Merivaara Corp. ( Finland )

) Mizuho OSI (U.S.)

Opt Surgisystems S.R.L ( Italy )

) Orfit Industries N.V. ( Belgium )

) Skytron (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.)

Span America Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Steris PLC. (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Xodus Medical Inc (U.S.)

Schuremed (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z54jd/patient

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716