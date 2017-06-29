GomSpace Selected for the Delivery of Nanosatellite Platform Subsystem for European Commission's FIRE-RS Project, led by University of Vigo in Spain

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace ApS ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (formerly GS Sweden) (the "Company") has been selected by and has entered into a procurement contract with the Universidade de Vigo to deliver platform subsystems for the LUME-1 Nanosatellite, financed by the European Commission. The total contract value amounts to approximately €150,000 EUR.

GomSpace will deliver platform subsystems composed of fully flight proven hardware to Universidade de Vigo. The FIRE-RS project aims to implement an effective tool for the early detection and characterization of natural disasters, initially focused on wildland fires within the Sudoe territory (France, Spain, and Portugal regions). In this way, it will provide a complete assessment of the fire to the involved firefighting brigades, before and during the firefighting operations, through the combination and operation of a Nanosatellite, autonomous UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and a simulation and assessment software tool.

"GomSpace is happy to collaborate with the University of Vigo, a world-renowned institution in the field of Nanosatellites. This application is yet another important step in the expanding use of Nanosatellites for new services" Says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

"In order to combine our Nanosatellite subsystem designs on the LUME-1 spacecraft, together with reliable space qualified electronics, we firmly trust in GomSpace since it is the lead provider of Nanosatellite subsystems," says Fernando Aguado, Professor at the University of Vigo.

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace ApS, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About University of Vigo

The University of Vigo is a public university located in Galicia (Northwest of Spain). Although Galicia remains nominated as Priority I region. UVIGO has placed considerable emphasis on R&D activities by way of numerous internal funded projects, as well as through it various services and reserch centres. The Aerospace Group has demonstrated its capabilities in recent years through design, launch and operations of three Nanosatellite Missions (Xatcobeo, HumSat-D and SERPENS), together with its participations in several EU and ESA funded projects such as COPINS for the Asteroid Impact Mission. Currently, the Aerospace group is designing and integrating three new Nanosatellites to be launched in Q1, Q2 2018 and Q3 2019.

