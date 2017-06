LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council said that it has commenced an investigation under the Audit Enforcement Procedure into the audits by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP of the consolidated financial statements of BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) for the years ended 31 March 2015 to 2017 inclusive.



The decision to investigate follows announcements by BT in relation to accounting issues in its Italian operations.



